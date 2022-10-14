Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 229 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.75%), TIP(2.99%), and HTD(2.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 73,846 shares in NAS:ATAX, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.72 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, America First Multifamily Investors LP traded for a price of $17.92 per share and a market cap of $398.68Mil. The stock has returned 4.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, America First Multifamily Investors LP has a price-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 32,520 shares in ARCA:SJB, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.9 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, ProShares Short High Yield -1x Shares traded for a price of $19.68 per share and a market cap of $334.39Mil. The stock has returned 11.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC bought 1,229 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 2,980. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 10/14/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $526.965 per share and a market cap of $476.96Bil. The stock has returned 27.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-book ratio of 6.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC bought 2,807 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 7,322. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $213.67 per share and a market cap of $56.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a price-book ratio of 9.25.

The guru sold out of their 11,267-share investment in NYSE:SHEL. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.45 per share and a market cap of $182.34Bil. The stock has returned 13.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

