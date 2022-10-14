Trinity Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(8.96%), SIZE(8.91%), and MTUM(8.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trinity Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Trinity Wealth Management, LLC bought 31,901 shares of NAS:FTSL for a total holding of 110,016. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.8.

On 10/14/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.38 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 54,149 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.74 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLV by 17,609 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.07.

On 10/14/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $58.72 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

The guru established a new position worth 8,171 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.49 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $131.73 per share and a market cap of $28.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

The guru established a new position worth 8,258 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.22 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.97 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

