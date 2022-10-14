ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were SPDW(10.87%), MTUM(8.04%), and QUAL(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 60,827 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/14/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $47.15 per share and a market cap of $5.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 56,788 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 545,310. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $26.29 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 10,516-share investment in ARCA:VYM. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.33 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $99.39 per share and a market cap of $45.07Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

The guru established a new position worth 25,230 shares in BATS:FYLD, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.57 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF traded for a price of $21.1925 per share and a market cap of $75.23Mil. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a price-book ratio of 0.82.

The guru sold out of their 17,776-share investment in ARCA:IDLV. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.2 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $24.34 per share and a market cap of $422.13Mil. The stock has returned -18.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

