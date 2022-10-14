Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(7.89%), JEPI(6.50%), and MINT(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 190,293 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 6.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.14 per share and a market cap of $13.03Bil. The stock has returned -4.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

The guru sold out of their 142,226-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 5.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.565 per share and a market cap of $18.44Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 51,664 shares in ARCA:MINT, giving the stock a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.73 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.525 per share and a market cap of $10.92Bil. The stock has returned -2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC bought 56,777 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 145,759. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/14/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.955 per share and a market cap of $28.33Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 16,163 shares in ARCA:VOT, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.92 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $172.57 per share and a market cap of $9.02Bil. The stock has returned -29.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a price-book ratio of 4.61.

