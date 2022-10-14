ADE, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $89.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(14.92%), IVV(12.38%), and BNDX(12.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADE, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADE, LLC bought 1,425 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 30,772. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.62 per share and a market cap of $278.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

During the quarter, ADE, LLC bought 6,635 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 31,374. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $51.705 per share and a market cap of $24.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 5,402-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.855 per share and a market cap of $152.87Bil. The stock has returned -24.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ADE, LLC bought 10,811 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 77,735. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/14/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.545 per share and a market cap of $22.91Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ADE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BBDC by 26,535 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.66.

On 10/14/2022, Barings BDC Inc traded for a price of $8.46 per share and a market cap of $897.85Mil. The stock has returned -17.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barings BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-book ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 14.05.

