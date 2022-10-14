Curated Wealth Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $340.00Mil. The top holdings were APO(35.26%), ARES(30.63%), and SPY(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought 36,825 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 62,970. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $99.39 per share and a market cap of $45.07Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought 1,843 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 9,643. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $337.2225 per share and a market cap of $250.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru sold out of their 6,905-share investment in NAS:SNY. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.56 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $40.1 per share and a market cap of $100.70Bil. The stock has returned -13.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,421 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $85.22 per share and a market cap of $97.19Bil. The stock has returned -67.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,695-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $118.53 per share and a market cap of $297.80Bil. The stock has returned -42.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-book ratio of 12.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

