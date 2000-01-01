Royal Caribbean ( RCL, Financial) was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, as travel restrictions and concerns about the virus caused a sharp decline in demand for cruises. The company's annual revenue dropped by 80% in the 2020 fiscal year.

However, the company has rebounded strongly since then. Per its latest earnings report, Royal Caribbean's revenue increased to $2.18 billion from just $50.9 million in the year-ago period. The company projects that its revenue will continue to grow in the forthcoming quarters as travel restrictions are lifted, and more people feel comfortable taking cruises again.

Royal Caribbean is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for cruises and is poised for continued success in the future in my view. Sure, all cruise companies are seeing a demand recovery, but most had to take on such astronomical debt levels to survive that future growth will go towards creditors for quite a while. That's not the case for Royal Caribbean, especially when compared to its biggest rival, Carnival Corporation ( CCL, Financial).

Investors might not bite before things get better for both the company and the global economy. The Federal Reserve is hawkish right now, and there are likely more rate hikes to come, which is dangerous for companies with high debt levels. The possibility of global recession means investors will likely move towards safer assets putting pressure on the stock in the short run. Nevertheless, I think a long-term recovery for Royal Caribbean is in the cards; here's why.

Royal Caribbean is the best option in a battered sector

Cruise line stocks may not be a wise investment at the moment because the industry is still recovering from the pandemic. The industry also has high levels of debt. This means that investors are getting lower returns than they would with other sectors as more of these companies' income goes towards debt repayment. In addition, the cruise industry is highly cyclical, so it is important to know the potential for the economy.

Royal Caribbean has managed to stand out in the cruise industry amidst the uncertainty. The company has cultivated an excellent reputation despite being battered by hard times. It reported an over 4,000% revenue increase in the second quarter of 2022, bringing its entire global fleet back online following widespread damage during the pandemic. Despite this, operating costs remain high due to the challenges of inflation and rising energy prices, which were partly to blame for the second-quarter operating loss of $218.6 million.

The global cruise company expects to be back in the black by the third quarter, which is astonishing. Royal Caribbean expects earnings will be between $0.05 and $0.25 per share and adjusted Ebitda will be between $700 million and $750 million.

In the second quarter, Royal Caribbean was able to get a leg up on its biggest rival, Carnival, and other competitors by reporting a positive operating cash flow figure in its July-ended quarter. Carnival reported cash flow of -$344 million compared to Royal Caribbean's positive cash flow figure of $478.64 million. No company can maintain itself long-term with negative operating cash flow.

Carnival reported $300 million in Ebitda in its September earnings report. While Royal Caribbean has not yet reported its third-quarter earnings, as mentioned above it forecasts significantly higher Ebitda of $700-$750 million. Although Royal Caribbean is not out of the woods as yet, these numbers are a step in the right direction.

In addition, Royal Caribbean revealed that bookings are ahead of 2019 levels. The company also predicts that bookings for 2023 will be higher than ever before, reaching what it calls "historical ranges." The return of passengers means great news for investors who have waited two years for things to get back to normal.

Royal Caribbean's debt continues to dominate discussions

Royal Caribbean took on a lot of debt to finance its expansion in the early 2000s. Then it had to borrow more money to restructure its debt because of the pandemic. While Royal Caribbean has been working hard to reduce its debt load, it still has over $17.74 billion on its books.

A positive is that most of the company's debt comes with fixed interest rates, making the impact of rising rates a little easier. Approximately 70% of the company's debt is tied to fixed interest rates.

When discussing the financial health of Royal Caribbean, it is also important to understand the dynamics of the industry. When the pandemic hit, the cruise industry took out a lot of loans and sold ships to stay afloat. Hence, cruise companies are highly sensitive to a hawkish Federal Reserve. But a high amount of debt is not a Royal Caribbean-specific issue. We have to look at how it compares to industry peers.

Since Carnival is Royal Caribbean's biggest competitor, I think it is the best reference point here. According to Truist, as of Sept. 1, Carnival has $35 billion in total debt on its books. That number is higher than the $25 billion in total debt owed by Royal Caribbean. This is promising because Royal Caribbean is bigger than Carnival.

Takeaway

I believe Royal Caribbean is the best performer in the battered cruise industry due to cash flows returning to positive territory and a slightly more favorable debt situation (though it's still far from ideal). Royal Caribbean has long been a favorite among cruise enthusiasts known for its luxurious accommodations and world-class service. However, the industry itself is still seen as risky.

While the industry is starting to rebound, there are still concerns about its long-term prospects. One of the biggest risks facing the cruise industry is the possibility of a global recession. If consumer confidence falls and people start cutting back on discretionary spending, the demand for cruises will again plummet. Moreover, the industry is also grappling with rising interest rates and fuel costs. Due to these issues, the cruise industry remains risky. Investors should be cautious until these issues are resolved.