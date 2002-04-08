COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) is announcing the release of more than 400 new motor vehicle parts, almost half of which are first-to-the-aftermarket exclusives. The new products join a growing catalog of 118,000+ aftermarket solutions that advance Dorman’s mission of giving repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix passenger, commercial, and recreational vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.



The company’s roster of innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions is also growing by eighteen new products designed to help save time, save money, or increase reliability. This month features an OE FIX upgraded aluminum thermostat housing assembly (902-3035HP) engineered to match the fit and function of the original equipment plastic housing on more than one million 2011-2022 Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger models on the road today. The new design’s aluminum construction better withstands underhood temperature extremes, resists corrosion, helps prevent future leaks, and provides increased coolant system protection. Like many OE FIX solutions, the concept for the improved housing originated with Dorman’s Ideation Team, a North American grassroots network composed of thousands of service technicians, retail counter staff, and fleet managers.

Dorman already offers the largest selection in the aftermarket of direct replacements for failure-prone factory turbocharger accessories, offering 500+ repair solutions including cartridges, boost solenoids, exhaust clamps and more. Reinforcing that aftermarket-leading position, the company is introducing six new high-demand turbo components. They include oil return and feed lines (667-533 and 667-537), EGR cooler, Engine air intake, and diesel fuel injector hoses (626-703, 696-324, and 904-952), and an evaporative emissions (EVAP) purge valve (994-917). The new components cover a combined total of 5.5 million Ford trucks as well as hardworking Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter vans widely used in “last-mile” delivery fleets.

Technicians and DIYers can also look to Dorman as their single source for direct replacement automotive bulb sockets for many of the most popular cars and trucks in North America. This month’s releases include a tail lamp bulb socket (645-125) designed to replace the factory socket on more than 8 million aging Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles.

Similarly, Dorman continues to be a major force in both direct-replacement and upgraded wheel hardware, door lock actuators, and windshield wiper motor/transmission assemblies. This month, new products in those categories are being released that offer repair coverage for a combined 9+ million vehicles (details below).

Dorman’s recent successful acquisition and integration of the renowned Dayton Parts brand has helped propel Dayton to the forefront of the aftermarket in heavy duty (HD) repair solutions. This month marks a historic high number of new HD product releases, including dozens of in-demand pressure sensors for air conditioning (ACP sensors), exhaust back pressure (EBP sensors), differential pressure (DPS sensors), liquid fuel (LFS sensors) and more.

“We are developing the most popular line of sensors for heavy trucks on the North American road today. This month’s sensor introductions alone cover more than two million vehicles, and we’re just getting started,” declares Dorman Product Manager Hailey Hartwick.

Additional new replacement parts reflect Dorman’s rapidly growing line of solutions for repairs above and below the chassis of Class 7 and Class 8 trucks, including an OE FIX exhaust gas temperature (EGT) sensor (904-7439) designed to match the factory sensor on 2018-2020 Volvo VNL engines. When the original sensor is removed, the sensor bung is easily damaged. This sensor includes a bung repair kit, a factory-style connector that requires no splicing or adapters, and a stainless steel housing with platinum sensor element for accurate performance.

Other new product highlights for October 2022 include:

Four windshield wiper transmission and motor assemblies, extending Dorman’s leadership in coverage in a category that boasts hundreds of assemblies covering millions of vehicle applications. These solutions include both the windshield wiper motor and the transmission and linkage as one unit, because replacing the entire assembly in one job reduces labor time and ensures accurate reassembly. The four new products cover a combined 5+ million Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Saturn vehicles (602-272AS, 602-203AS, 602-825AS), and Jeep SUVs (602-107AS).

Two convenient aftermarket-exclusive serrated wheel stud offerings that eliminate the hassle of sourcing individual hardware for select 2019-2022 Ford Super Duty (610-623) and 2020-2022 Ford Explorer/Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator models (610-665).

A first-to-aftermarket liftgate lock actuator with an integrated cinch latch (931-273) designed to match the fit and function of the original actuator on 1.4 million late-model Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

A cost-effective twin pack of variable valve timing solenoid gaskets (263-155) engineered to replace frequently worn and cracked factory gaskets on almost 10 million 2011-2020 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 400 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the motor vehicle aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

