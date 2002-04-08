SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Beyond Meat Inc. ("Beyond Meat" or the " Company ") ( BYND), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On Oct. 13, 2022, Beyond Meat announced it was cutting 19% of the workforce, including its COO, who allegedly bit someone's nose outside of a football game last month. Additionally, the Company stated that on October 10, 2022, Philip E. Hardin notified the Company that he is stepping down as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective October 12, 2022.

