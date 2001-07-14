Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 826-3033 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5185. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the passcode is 10171295. The replay will be available until November 10, 2022. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

