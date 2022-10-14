Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SYDNEY AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / American Rare Earths Limited ( ASX:ARR, Financial)(OTCQB:ARRNF), based in Sydney, AU and Phoenix, AZ, focused on Rare Earths and Scandium, today announced that Marty Weems, President - North America, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022.

DATE: October 20th, 2022

TIME: 1:30pm Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 20th and 21st, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. Mr. Weems will present the first updated presentation since the Company achieved Recent Major Milestones, including:

Mr. Weems will also outline the currently ongoing drill campaign to define a JORC Compliant Maiden Resource at Halleck Creek, metallurgy, and the Company's three US government funded R&D partnerships.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR, OTCQB:ARRNF, FSE: 1BHA) is an Australian company listed on the ASX and OTC Markets with assets in the growing rare earth metals sector of the United States of America, emerging as an alternative international supply chain to China's dominance of a global rare earth market expected to expand to US$20 billion by the mid-2020s. The Company's mission is to supply Critical Materials for Renewable Energy, Green Tech, Electric Vehicles, National Security, and a Carbon-Reduced Future.

Western Rare Earths (WRE) is the wholly-owned US subsidiary of the Company. The Company owns 100% of the world-class La Paz Rare Earth Project, located 170km northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. As a large tonnage, bulk deposit, La Paz is potentially the largest, rare-earth deposit in the USA and benefits from containing exceptionally low penalty elements such as radioactive thorium and uranium. Approximately 742-928 million tonnes of Rare Earths mineralized rocks are identified as an exploration target in the La Paz Rare Earths Project's Southwest area with an average TREO Grade of 350 - 400ppm and Scandium Oxide grade of 20 - 24.5ppm. The new exploration Target is additive to the La Paz Rare Earth project's recently upgraded 170MT Resource.

Since acquiring it's second flagship, the Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project in Wyoming, the Company has increased the land holding to over 6,000+ acres. Approximately 1,015 to 1,268 million tonnes of rare earths mineralized rocks were identified as an exploration target for the Halleck Creek project area with an average Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grade of 2,245 - 2,807 ppm. The Exploration Target estimate includes between 2.8 and 3.56 million In-Place tonnes of TREO at Halleck Creek. The maiden exploration drilling program was completed in April 2022. In calendar Q3-Q4 2022 the Company is executing a drilling program with the objective of defining a high tonnage maiden JORC resource in Q1 2023.

La Paz and Halleck Creek's mineral profiles are incorporated into emerging advanced rare earth processing technologies in collaboration with US Department of Energy's National Laboratories, major universities and the US DOE innovation hub, the Critical Materials Institute. Successful partnership development has resulted in the Company benefiting from potentially more than $14M USD of non-dilutive government funding for the National Laboratories and major universities to study mineral processing, metallurgy, separation, and purification technologies on Company feedstocks. Making the Company the only pure play rare earths exploration company benefiting from three US Government funded R&D initiatives simultaneously.

