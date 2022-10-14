CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial) is pleased to announce a new partnership to create, market and present a suite of fee-based self-defense courses to consumers and retail customers with Legal Heat, one of the largest providers of self-defense training in the United States. This new line of service business to offer fee-based training to consumers in the personal safety space is a significant revenue opportunity for the company. The subject matter conveyed in these courses will include, but not limited to situational awareness, the use of aerosol sprays and other non-lethal devices in self-defense, the laws regulating the carry, possession, use and transport of self-defense tools, and other key topics. These courses will be offered in an online format through Legal Heat's proprietary Learning Management System, as well as offered in-person through a network of over two hundred locations nationwide. Courses will also be offered to certify instructors, as well as to provide continuing education credit for law enforcement and security personnel. Phil Nelsen, Legal Counsel and Director of Education at Legal Heat, noted "Mace Brand® is known worldwide for offering the highest quality products on the market, and Legal Heat is widely regarded as the highest tier training provider in the industry. Joining forces on this project was a natural fit and will enable us to create something truly special. We are proud to be collaborating with Mace Brand® to bring this much needed training to the market."

"Mace is very excited to partner with Legal Heat who are experts in providing training through their proprietary training systems" said Sanjay Singh, Chairman and CEO of Mace Security International. "The company's mission is to prepare those who are interested in personal safety for themselves or their loved ones either by our various products or educational blogs, and now, services like self-defense training. The need for personal safety is higher than we have witnessed in a long time. Mace's focus is to offer its expertise on all matters related to personal safety using non-lethal means. We look forward to rapidly adding this new line of service business to our revenue stream in the coming quarters."

Mace Security International, Inc. Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Jordan, a Director of Business Development at KIKO Company, to its Board of Directors on October 11, 2022. Ms. Jordan will serve on the Board's Governance Committee.

"We welcome Ms. Jordan to our Board of Directors. She brings experience in business development strategy and lead generation that are critical to our future operations and strategy," said Sanjay Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mace Security International, Inc. "Ms. Jordan also has a passion for personal safety and has hosted many self-defense training programs for her colleagues and friends. She will provide valuable input to our new line of situational awareness and self-defense training business strategy."

Margaret earned her J.D. from the University of Akron School of Law and her M.S. in Higher Education Administration and B.A. in English Literature from the University of Akron. Margaret spent more than a decade working in Student Affairs at The University of Akron. During that time, she worked with the University of Akron Police Department and City of Akron Police on campus safety initiatives. She is passionate about empowering individuals to protect themselves to avoid becoming crime victims.

Ms. Jordan currently serves on the Board for the Association for Corporate Growth ("ACG") and is the past chair of ACG's Women in Transactions Committee. She was appointed by the Governor of the State of Ohio as a student member of the Board of Trustees for The University of Akron. She is a graduate of the Leadership Akron Signature Program and President of Class 31. She is an honorary director for Goodwill Industries of Akron, where she served nine years as board member. She actively supports several local charities that help the homeless people and pets.

Margaret's appointment brings Mace's total Board of Directors membership to seven.

About Legal Heat:

Legal Heat was founded in 2008 in Ogden, Utah. Since that time, Legal Heat has expanded its physical operations to over forty states and two hundred locations, having certified over 400,000 individuals in its training courses. Legal Heat publishes the industry leading Legal Heat: 50 State Guide to Firearm Laws and Regulations, which is available in both app and traditional book format. Legal Heat offers a number of online and in-person self-defense training courses, tailored to everyone from beginners to experts. Visit Legal Heat online at www.legalheat.com.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

