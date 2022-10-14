Naspers Limited ("Naspers") (JSE: NPN): Shareholders are referred to the public statements made by Naspers and Prosus N.V. (Prosus, and together with their subsidiaries and affiliates, the Group) on 24 March 2022 and 20 May 2022, and in the Naspers results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022 published on 27 June 2022, in relation to the Group's intention to exit its investment in its Russian classifieds businesses and operations (the Avito Group), and wherein shareholders were informed that the Group had begun searching for an appropriate purchaser (the Statements on Avito).

Shareholders are hereby advised that, further to the Statements on Avito, Prosus (which is majority-owned by Naspers) has entered into an agreement through its affiliates OLX Global B.V., OLX B.V., KEH Holdings B.V. and MIH Technology Holdings B.V. (together, the Sellers, all of whichare indirect subsidiaries of Prosus) with Radio Reklama Vologda LLC and Infrastructure Holding-2 LLC (together the Purchasers, both of which are subsidiaries of Kismet Capital Group LLC and are beneficially owned by Mr Ivan Tavrin) (the Agreement).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchasers will acquire the Avito Group from the Sellers for an aggregate consideration of RUB 151 billion (the Avito Group Disposal). The aggregate consideration for the acquisition of the Avito Group by the Purchasers will be satisfied by the Purchasers through a mixture of available cash resources and debt financing procured by the Purchasers. Closing is expected to occur in October 2022.

The Avito Group Disposal will involve the disposal and transfer by the Group of the following entities comprising the Avito Group: (i) KEH eCommerce LLC (a Russian incorporated entity) and its subsidiaries; and (ii) Avito Holding LLC (a Russian incorporated entity) and its subsidiaries.

The Agreement contains covenants, warranties and undertakings by the parties customary for transactions of this nature, and includes certain deal protection mechanisms in favour of the Sellers.

The Avito Group Disposal was subject to the conditions precedent of obtaining the requisite antitrust and financial regulatory approvals, which the Purchaser has obtained.

Prosus holds an effective interest of 99% in the Avito Group. As at 31 March 2022, being the latest financial year end for Naspers and Prosus, the net asset value of the Avito Group was US$1,379.9m and profits attributable to the Avito Group was US$160.3m.

It is intended that net proceeds from the Avito Group Disposal will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The Avito Group Disposal constitutes a category 2 transaction for Naspers in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements.

CAPE TOWN

14 October 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

