Diversified Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 746 stocks valued at a total of $1.65Bil. The top holdings were VOO(12.76%), VEU(9.48%), and COKE(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Diversified Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 27,252 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $330.5 per share and a market cap of $244.77Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.68.

During the quarter, Diversified Trust Co bought 32,116 shares of ARCA:VXF for a total holding of 369,485. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.56.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $127.73 per share and a market cap of $12.33Bil. The stock has returned -32.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, Diversified Trust Co bought 82,280 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 180,538. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/14/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $43.43 per share and a market cap of $57.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 16,355-share investment in NYSE:LH. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $238.3 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $209.61 per share and a market cap of $18.97Bil. The stock has returned -23.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Diversified Trust Co bought 11,445 shares of NYSE:AON for a total holding of 25,627. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.68.

On 10/14/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $274.21 per share and a market cap of $58.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-book ratio of 85.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

