TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 765 stocks valued at a total of $552.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.96%), AAPL(2.40%), and NOBL(2.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLB by 40,283 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.83.

On 10/14/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $68.55 per share and a market cap of $4.72Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:USTB by 30,490 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.96.

On 10/14/2022, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.1099 per share and a market cap of $353.61Mil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP bought 6,217 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 39,908. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 10/14/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $190.64 per share and a market cap of $118.20Bil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP bought 455 shares of NYSE:AZO for a total holding of 1,642. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 10/14/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2275.14 per share and a market cap of $43.51Bil. The stock has returned 32.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 76,500 shares in NAS:HLIT, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.8 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Harmonic Inc traded for a price of $13.545 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned 42.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmonic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

