Paragon Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were ABNB(17.70%), VIG(13.37%), and SPHQ(11.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 80,500-share investment in ARCA:SUB. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.22 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.8332 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 154,597 shares in ARCA:GUNR, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.73 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $38.625 per share and a market cap of $6.50Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru established a new position worth 56,566 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.605 per share and a market cap of $39.47Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 51,971 shares of NYSE:BIPC for a total holding of 109,100. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.02.

On 10/14/2022, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp traded for a price of $38.825 per share and a market cap of $4.27Bil. The stock has returned 0.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:COIN by 21,058 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.82.

On 10/14/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $64.68 per share and a market cap of $14.45Bil. The stock has returned -75.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

