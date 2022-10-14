Iowa State Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2301 128TH STREET URBANDALE, IA 50323-1818

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(4.28%), PGX(4.24%), and UPS(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iowa State Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Iowa State Bank bought 3,410 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 12,979. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/14/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $359.72 per share and a market cap of $330.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Iowa State Bank reduced their investment in NAS:PFG by 17,411 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.83.

On 10/14/2022, Principal Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $77.01 per share and a market cap of $19.20Bil. The stock has returned 16.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Principal Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-book ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 48,321-share investment in ARCA:IBDU. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.77 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $21.4699 per share and a market cap of $336.38Mil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Iowa State Bank bought 8,458 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 28,531. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 10/14/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $121.9 per share and a market cap of $71.37Bil. The stock has returned 37.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Iowa State Bank reduced their investment in NAS:BSCR by 46,009 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.33.

On 10/14/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.424 per share and a market cap of $513.94Mil. The stock has returned -13.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.