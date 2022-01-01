UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that a five-person team, managing a combined $1 billion in client assets, has joined the firm in Providence, RI. The team, Narragansett Bay Group, is led by Private Wealth Advisors Joseph P. Tamburini, Nancy A. Pasquariello and Nathan J. Hickney.

Joseph, Nancy, Nathan and their team join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, which is led by Julie Fox, and they report to Boston PWM Complex Director Maxwell Bardeen.

“Joseph, Nancy and Nathan are talented advisors with decades of experience helping clients and their families navigate complex financial matters,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are proud to welcome them to UBS as we continue to grow our world-class platform that serves the needs of high and ultra-high net worth clients.”

“This team of professionals are a great addition to our firm, helping to strengthen our wealth management offering in the region,” said Maxwell Bardeen, Complex Director of Boston PWM at UBS. “Leveraging our unique suite of capabilities at UBS, I have no doubt the team will continue to successfully deliver for clients in the years to come.”

“We remain committed to providing our ultra-high net worth clients with customized and personalized offerings and advice,” said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. “Joseph, Nancy, Nathan and their team have a long-standing track record of providing tailored financial advice to meet the needs of individuals and families around the country.”

Joseph brings 30 years of industry experience to UBS. He focuses on portfolio management and investment advisory services. Prior to joining UBS, Joseph worked at Morgan Stanley. He started his financial services career in 1992 at Hambrecht & Quist. A graduate of Colby College, Joseph is an active member of the Providence community. He has served on the boards of the Jamestown Arts Center and The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

Nancy focuses on advising high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families on financial planning matters. Nancy is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®). Before joining UBS, Nancy spent nearly two decades at Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor. Prior to her career in financial services, Nancy owned a cafe and catering company. She is a graduate of Boston College.

Nathan specializes in investment analytics and investment management. He holds the CFP®, Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designations. Nathan previously held roles at Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young LLP. Nathan also developed and operated a Massachusetts-based privately owned business. Nathan holds an MBA degree from Northeastern University.

The Narragansett Bay Group also includes Jennifer Hickney, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate and Patrick Monahan, Client Service Associate.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005471/en/