FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that on October 12, 2022, the Compensation Committee of FuboTV’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 85,715 shares of its common stock to five new employees to induce them to join FuboTV. The awards were granted under FuboTV’s 2022 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and vest annually over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

