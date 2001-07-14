Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: “PFHD”), the parent company of Professional Bank, announced today that it plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022. The Company’s third quarter 2022 earnings release will be released before the markets open on October 28, 2022, and will be available on its Company website, www.proholdco.com.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-size businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio, and a Loan Production Office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005505/en/