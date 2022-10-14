Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/21!

Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock

8 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 14, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid November 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022.

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

