Nelnet to Announce Third Quarter Results

7 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 14, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 7, 2022. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

WRITTEN BY

