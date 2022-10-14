Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/21!

Aon Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3310

Media Contact
Nadine Youssef
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024

favicon.png?sn=CG03101&sd=2022-10-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301649948.html

SOURCE Aon plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG03101&Transmission_Id=202210141630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG03101&DateId=20221014
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles