Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference

6 minutes ago
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. P.T.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
[email protected]

