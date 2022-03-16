Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of EverWatch. The transaction was previously+announced on March 16, 2022.

EverWatch Corp., a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, brings a highly cleared workforce, focus on mission-critical classified programs, and expertise in specialized software development, cyber, and analytics that complements Booz Allen’s integrated cybersecurity solutions. EverWatch’s deep expertise in software development, cloud, analytics, AI and machine learning, and TechSIGINT will help Booz Allen leapfrog technology development cycles and meaningfully accelerate mission delivery for national security clients.

“EverWatch’s talented workforce, national security expertise and core technical capabilities are an exceptional strategic fit with Booz Allen’s deep mission insights and robust portfolio of full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, AI, and 5G offerings. The combination will deliver tremendous value to our clients as we work together to navigate a dynamic threat landscape and transform U.S. national cyber capabilities,” said Tom+Pfeifer, National Security Sector President at Booz Allen.

“Booz Allen and EverWatch share a passion for the national security mission, advanced innovation, and technical excellence. We are excited to join Booz Allen and look forward to working together to deliver exceptional support to clients in the intelligence community and beyond,” said John Hillen, CEO of EverWatch.

Booz Allen retained Jefferies LLC as financial advisor for the transaction, King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor, and Avascent for strategic industry advisory services. EverWatch retained Baird as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen PLLC as legal advisor. EverWatch will initially operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Booz Allen.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 29,300 people globally as of June 30, 2022 and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

