Gibson Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $316.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(54.63%), VNQ(25.81%), and VIG(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gibson Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gibson Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DM by 649,269 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.8.

On 10/14/2022, Desktop Metal Inc traded for a price of $2.29 per share and a market cap of $722.66Mil. The stock has returned -67.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Desktop Metal Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 3,264 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 960,641. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $179.42 per share and a market cap of $240.26Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 4,354 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 10,118. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $79.46 per share and a market cap of $37.29Bil. The stock has returned -20.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

The guru established a new position worth 150,136 shares in NAS:LILM, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.5 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Lilium NV traded for a price of $1.67 per share and a market cap of $500.47Mil. The stock has returned -81.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Lilium NV has a price-book ratio of 2.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.66.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 4,040 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 1,015,938. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $76.14 per share and a market cap of $31.02Bil. The stock has returned -26.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

