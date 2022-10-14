BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7 W MAIN ST WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $225.00Mil. The top holdings were VTEB(19.17%), DFAC(16.56%), and DFAX(14.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK bought 768,724 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 897,388. The trade had a 16.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.46 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK bought 133,904 shares of ARCA:FBND for a total holding of 265,658. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.55.

On 10/14/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $43.81 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAX by 48,179 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 10/14/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $18.84 per share and a market cap of $4.14Bil. The stock has returned -27.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:DFUV by 23,196 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.52.

On 10/14/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $30.65 per share and a market cap of $7.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

During the quarter, BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK bought 33,714 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 1,678,525. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 10/14/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $22.57 per share and a market cap of $14.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.