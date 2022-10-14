WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11111 SANTA MONICA BLVD. LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $884.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.02%), AMZN(5.52%), and NEE(4.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA bought 1,861 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 1,025,433. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $2,223.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-book ratio of 38.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA bought 281 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 134,973. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 10/14/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $252.72 per share and a market cap of $159.23Bil. The stock has returned -24.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 7.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA bought 528 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 431,905. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $106.9 per share and a market cap of $1,089.05Bil. The stock has returned -35.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.76, a price-book ratio of 8.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA bought 195 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 83,453. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 10/14/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $275.34 per share and a market cap of $137.22Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO /CA bought 119 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 57,868. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 10/14/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $389.41 per share and a market cap of $103.25Bil. The stock has returned 10.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

