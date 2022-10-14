WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $381.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.83%), CI(6.80%), and TPR(6.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 196,166 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 813,583. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 10/14/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $12.43 per share and a market cap of $30.17Bil. The stock has returned -50.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 120,775 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 971,738. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 10/14/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $14.99 per share and a market cap of $106.82Bil. The stock has returned -15.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 55,047 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 481,494. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/14/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $25.91 per share and a market cap of $106.39Bil. The stock has returned -49.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 112,136 shares of NYSE:MPW for a total holding of 830,560. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.15.

On 10/14/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $10.86 per share and a market cap of $6.51Bil. The stock has returned -41.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 66,879 shares of NAS:PARA for a total holding of 701,424. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.01.

On 10/14/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $18.77 per share and a market cap of $12.30Bil. The stock has returned -50.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

