BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 673 stocks valued at a total of $723.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.39%), MSFT(6.50%), and AMZN(4.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 294,129 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/14/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.05 per share and a market cap of $132.62Bil. The stock has returned -42.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 129,985 shares of NAS:REG for a total holding of 132,985. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.16.

On 10/14/2022, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $53.4 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned -20.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 7.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 20,055 shares of NAS:KLAC for a total holding of 39,324. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.35.

On 10/14/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $263.7 per share and a market cap of $37.39Bil. The stock has returned -18.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 26.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 18,400 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 73,308. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/14/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $253.71 per share and a market cap of $184.56Bil. The stock has returned -15.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 45,935-share investment in NYSE:EXP. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.74 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Eagle Materials Inc traded for a price of $111.02 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -20.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 3.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

