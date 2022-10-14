Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were NEM(9.83%), MFC(9.24%), and TU(9.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 244,400 shares in NYSE:CNQ, giving the stock a 5.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.36 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $52.93 per share and a market cap of $60.84Bil. The stock has returned 32.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought 113,900 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 517,380. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 10/14/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $40.74 per share and a market cap of $32.33Bil. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:CP by 49,675 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.51.

On 10/14/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $67.04 per share and a market cap of $62.05Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.04 and a price-sales ratio of 9.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 66,800 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/14/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.38 per share and a market cap of $152.79Bil. The stock has returned -24.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 9,700 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 10/14/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $225.91 per share and a market cap of $93.82Bil. The stock has returned 10.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-book ratio of 29.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

