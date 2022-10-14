WASHINGTON TRUST Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23 BROAD ST WESTERLY, RI 02891

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 945 stocks valued at a total of $1.99Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.90%), IWR(3.32%), and IWM(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 102,634-share investment in NYSE:J. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.26 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of $110.1 per share and a market cap of $14.05Bil. The stock has returned -17.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought 42,847 shares of NAS:ISRG for a total holding of 43,649. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.77.

On 10/14/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $183.06 per share and a market cap of $65.37Bil. The stock has returned -44.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.00 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced their investment in NYSE:ZBH by 64,013 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.74.

On 10/14/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $106.91 per share and a market cap of $22.43Bil. The stock has returned -23.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.08, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 64,356 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $51.97 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 18,460 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $2,223.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-book ratio of 38.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.