Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $268.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(7.49%), SPDW(7.44%), and SPYG(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC bought 37,484 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 772,582. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $25.77 per share and a market cap of $10.57Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC bought 13,910 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 308,923. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.91.

On 10/14/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.6925 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -18.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC bought 4,318 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 148,368. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $136.28 per share and a market cap of $57.38Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

During the quarter, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC bought 12,234 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 274,186. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 10/14/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $40.74 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned -6.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,615 shares in NAS:SWAV, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $254.3 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $253.88 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 28.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 170.56, a price-book ratio of 29.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 138.71 and a price-sales ratio of 25.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

