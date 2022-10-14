Well Done, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(11.93%), IVV(9.00%), and QUAL(8.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Well Done, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Well Done, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 223,819 shares. The trade had a 5.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.66 per share and a market cap of $76.48Bil. The stock has returned -15.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 16,540 shares in ARCA:IYK, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.72 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $182.8 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

The guru sold out of their 175,063-share investment in ARCA:IEZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.63 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF traded for a price of $16.51 per share and a market cap of $148.59Mil. The stock has returned 9.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, Well Done, LLC bought 18,164 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 47,195. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $126.31 per share and a market cap of $92.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

During the quarter, Well Done, LLC bought 95,303 shares of NAS:BSCN for a total holding of 137,359. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.9.

On 10/14/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.86 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

