GenWealth Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $295.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(23.42%), IAU(9.03%), and SCHV(8.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GenWealth Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 201,922 shares in ARCA:USDU, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.71 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.09 per share and a market cap of $460.38Mil. The stock has returned 16.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GenWealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 41,242 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/14/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.84 per share and a market cap of $28.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GenWealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 38,499 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $59.58 per share and a market cap of $8.89Bil. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, GenWealth Group, Inc. bought 28,705 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 846,095. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.17 per share and a market cap of $25.09Bil. The stock has returned -8.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.63.

During the quarter, GenWealth Group, Inc. bought 14,357 shares of BATS:ESGV for a total holding of 35,444. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.99.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $62.41 per share and a market cap of $5.25Bil. The stock has returned -23.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

