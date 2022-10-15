SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA /IA/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.08%), TMO(3.88%), and BRK.B(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA /IA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA /IA/ bought 5,965 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 8,660. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.12 per share and a market cap of $78.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA /IA/ bought 7,937 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 71,031. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.31 per share and a market cap of $84.19Bil. The stock has returned -27.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

The guru established a new position worth 2,155 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $106.9 per share and a market cap of $1,089.05Bil. The stock has returned -35.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.76, a price-book ratio of 8.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 750 shares in ARCA:VOO, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $363.71 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $328.65 per share and a market cap of $243.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 7,500 shares in NYSE:CEQP, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.7 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Crestwood Equity Partners LP traded for a price of $29.1 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned 4.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

