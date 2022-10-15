Private Advisor Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1905 stocks valued at a total of $8.70Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.49%), SPY(1.97%), and VTI(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Advisor Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Private Advisor Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 591,907 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $163.27 per share and a market cap of $22.55Bil. The stock has returned -20.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Private Advisor Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CEF by 5,131,592 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.09.

On 10/15/2022, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust traded for a price of $15.22 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned -14.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.94.

Private Advisor Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 603,392 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $2,223.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-book ratio of 38.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Private Advisor Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 1,472,297 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.46 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Private Advisor Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 348,676 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $186.57 per share and a market cap of $45.05Bil. The stock has returned -23.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

