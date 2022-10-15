Montecito Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $383.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(5.14%), VCSH(3.82%), and NEAR(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Montecito Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Montecito Bank & Trust bought 51,541 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 218,196. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.53 per share and a market cap of $16.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced their investment in BATS:NEAR by 53,398 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.11.

On 10/15/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.1 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, Montecito Bank & Trust bought 38,612 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 54,247. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $22.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,495 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 26,776. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $97.45 per share and a market cap of $44.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 6,840 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 10/15/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $207.03 per share and a market cap of $54.44Bil. The stock has returned -26.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a price-book ratio of 8.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

