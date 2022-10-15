Diligent Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 128 REDLANDS, CA 92373

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 251 stocks valued at a total of $276.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(5.14%), MSFT(4.95%), and SPYG(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diligent Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,334-share investment in NYSE:PSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.21 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, PS Business Parks Inc traded for a price of $187.44 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 23.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PS Business Parks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 32,175-share investment in NYSE:WBT. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.95 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Welbilt Inc traded for a price of $24.01 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welbilt Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-book ratio of 10.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Diligent Investors, LLC bought 13,590 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 27,750. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/15/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.38 per share and a market cap of $152.79Bil. The stock has returned -24.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Diligent Investors, LLC bought 16,130 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 61,084. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 10/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $31.7 per share and a market cap of $254.72Bil. The stock has returned -27.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Diligent Investors, LLC bought 15,650 shares of BATS:PSEP for a total holding of 61,540. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.01.

On 10/15/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $27.75 per share and a market cap of $509.21Mil. The stock has returned -6.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

