Cypress Wealth Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

41990 COOK STREET PALM DESERT, CA 92211

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $289.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.95%), ESGU(6.43%), and AAPL(6.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cypress Wealth Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 67,735-share investment in NAS:MTCH. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.82 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Match Group Inc traded for a price of $41.46 per share and a market cap of $11.73Bil. The stock has returned -73.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Match Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC bought 58,879 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 63,931. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $42.05 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -17.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 40,060 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 10/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $38.94 per share and a market cap of $12.80Bil. The stock has returned -20.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.03.

During the quarter, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC bought 63,134 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 304,654. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/15/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.45 per share and a market cap of $22.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 16,749-share investment in ARCA:IJS. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.01 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $85.26 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -16.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.