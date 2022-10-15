DeDora Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $192.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(8.95%), VUG(7.51%), and IVV(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DeDora Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 56,806 shares in ARCA:FBND, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.55 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $43.81 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

During the quarter, DeDora Capital, Inc. bought 5,396 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 181,196. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $97.45 per share and a market cap of $44.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 14,171 shares in BATS:NUSC, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.21 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $32.62 per share and a market cap of $844.86Mil. The stock has returned -22.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

DeDora Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 1,315 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $328.65 per share and a market cap of $243.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 6,991 shares in NAS:QCLN, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.99 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd traded for a price of $50.16 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -24.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

