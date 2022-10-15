JGP Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

760 SW 9TH AVENUE, SUITE 2350 PORTLAND, OR 97205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $475.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.05%), MSFT(3.54%), and ADP(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JGP Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:POOL by 17,866 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $356.77.

On 10/15/2022, Pool Corp traded for a price of $307.03 per share and a market cap of $12.16Bil. The stock has returned -31.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-book ratio of 9.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, JGP Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,440 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 71,889. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $228.56 per share and a market cap of $1,704.58Bil. The stock has returned -23.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-book ratio of 10.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 8.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,770-share investment in ARCA:CLTL. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.4 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF traded for a price of $105.425 per share and a market cap of $927.74Mil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JGP Wealth Management, LLC bought 18,132 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 257,763. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.05 per share and a market cap of $132.62Bil. The stock has returned -42.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, JGP Wealth Management, LLC bought 40,884 shares of NAS:HBAN for a total holding of 520,321. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.36.

On 10/15/2022, Huntington Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $13.67 per share and a market cap of $19.71Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntington Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

