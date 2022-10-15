Omega Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were ISTB(5.72%), SCHM(5.33%), and IYR(5.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Omega Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Omega Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 22,664 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/15/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.66 per share and a market cap of $76.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Omega Financial Group, LLC bought 23,681 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 32,745. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.12.

On 10/15/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.17 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Omega Financial Group, LLC bought 12,916 shares of ARCA:IYR for a total holding of 124,081. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.74.

On 10/15/2022, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $76.97 per share and a market cap of $2.99Bil. The stock has returned -26.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

Omega Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCN by 48,332 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.9.

On 10/15/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.86 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Omega Financial Group, LLC bought 13,771 shares of ARCA:CMF for a total holding of 59,821. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.42.

On 10/15/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $54.8 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

