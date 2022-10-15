Petix & Botte Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7777 ALVARADO ROAD LA MESA, CA 91942

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were LMBS(7.47%), IUSG(7.02%), and FVD(6.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Petix & Botte Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Petix & Botte Co bought 2,555 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 7,503. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/15/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $454.65 per share and a market cap of $201.23Bil. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-book ratio of 9.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Petix & Botte Co bought 4,130 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 6,884. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 10/15/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $109.95 per share and a market cap of $123.47Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-book ratio of 7.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 6,819 shares in NAS:RDVY, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.79 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $39.77 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned -18.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

The guru established a new position worth 7,856 shares in NYSE:BAC, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.43 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $31.7 per share and a market cap of $254.72Bil. The stock has returned -27.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,300-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $106.9 per share and a market cap of $1,089.05Bil. The stock has returned -35.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.76, a price-book ratio of 8.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

