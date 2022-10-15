Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(8.96%), IVW(6.82%), and SQQQ(4.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 11,466 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/15/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $260.74 per share and a market cap of $144.01Bil. The stock has returned -28.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 57,855 shares in NAS:ONEQ, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.5 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock traded for a price of $40.54 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned -29.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 18,297 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 10/15/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $123.9 per share and a market cap of $36.60Bil. The stock has returned -1.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 15,955 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 10/15/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $130.97 per share and a market cap of $21.79Bil. The stock has returned -10.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 13,125 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $126.76 per share and a market cap of $340.67Bil. The stock has returned -61.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

