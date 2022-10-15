StrongBox Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(9.26%), JEPI(3.81%), and AAPL(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were StrongBox Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 90,010 shares. The trade had a 5.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.22.

On 10/15/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $93.78 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 20,838 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $103.82 per share and a market cap of $16.35Bil. The stock has returned -22.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

During the quarter, StrongBox Wealth, LLC bought 12,172 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 28,508. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $136.28 per share and a market cap of $57.38Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-book ratio of 4.21.

During the quarter, StrongBox Wealth, LLC bought 31,888 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 250,533. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $22.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, StrongBox Wealth, LLC bought 17,292 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 28,756. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 10/15/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $82.59 per share and a market cap of $121.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

