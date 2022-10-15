Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 314 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were MLPA(2.35%), BHG(2.04%), and BLES(1.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 48,332 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 10/15/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $63.92 per share and a market cap of $335.13Bil. The stock has returned -41.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.14 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 11,715-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.27 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $204.99 per share and a market cap of $642.33Bil. The stock has returned -24.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-book ratio of 17.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.06 and a price-sales ratio of 10.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SAP by 27,297 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.32.

On 10/15/2022, SAP SE traded for a price of $84.61 per share and a market cap of $100.44Bil. The stock has returned -40.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 41,694 shares in NYSE:YUMC, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.03 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $44.83 per share and a market cap of $18.81Bil. The stock has returned -23.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ALC by 29,786 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.37.

On 10/15/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $57.58 per share and a market cap of $28.79Bil. The stock has returned -26.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.13, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

