Melone Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were DON(7.74%), SPAB(6.72%), and NZF(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Melone Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 19,049 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 308,464. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.52 per share and a market cap of $5.87Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 11,578 shares of ARCA:CBND for a total holding of 185,689. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.36.

On 10/15/2022, CBND traded for a price of $33.69 per share and a market cap of $87.59Mil. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 27,529 shares of NYSE:NMCO for a total holding of 268,551. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.75.

On 10/15/2022, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund traded for a price of $11.02 per share and a market cap of $587.55Mil. The stock has returned -22.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.82.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 5,122 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 109,632. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.88.

On 10/15/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $54.98 per share and a market cap of $6.57Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a price-book ratio of 5.21.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 5,096 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 93,541. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.14 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned -24.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

