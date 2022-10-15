Axiom Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(24.41%), VUG(17.84%), and VTV(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Axiom Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Axiom Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 41,084 shares. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.12 per share and a market cap of $78.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Axiom Advisory, LLC bought 5,422 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 70,154. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $208.5 per share and a market cap of $65.14Bil. The stock has returned -29.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a price-book ratio of 7.42.

Axiom Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 9,412 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $126.31 per share and a market cap of $92.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, Axiom Advisory, LLC bought 14,152 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 29,950. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.32 per share and a market cap of $38.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,975-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $357.63 per share and a market cap of $328.42Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

