Retireful, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(63.84%), GBIL(15.72%), and USFR(15.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retireful, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Retireful, LLC bought 1,000,340 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 1,396,435. The trade had a 45.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/15/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.51 per share and a market cap of $25.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 315,400 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 15.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.51 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.73 per share and a market cap of $3.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 624,650 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 15.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.12 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

The guru sold out of their 150,118-share investment in ARCA:TBX. Previously, the stock had a 8.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.11 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $29.15 per share and a market cap of $139.92Mil. The stock has returned 19.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 194,259-share investment in ARCA:TBF. Previously, the stock had a 8.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.38 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $23.12 per share and a market cap of $549.10Mil. The stock has returned 40.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

